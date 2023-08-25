Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MURDEN Crew: Paul M. Salib

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Paul M. Salib, deck hand, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, talks about the MURDEN dredging the inlet at Ocean City, MD, Aug. 24, 2023. The regularly scheduled bypass dredging assists with sediment transport across the inlet south to Assateague Island mitigating impacts to natural sediment transport caused by the Ocean City Inlet and its jetties. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 11:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895202
    VIRIN: 230824-A-SE916-1002
    Filename: DOD_109852071
    Length: 00:09:56
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MURDEN Crew: Paul M. Salib, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    USACE-B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT