MURDEN Crew: Paul M. Salib

Paul M. Salib, deck hand, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, talks about the MURDEN dredging the inlet at Ocean City, MD, Aug. 24, 2023. The regularly scheduled bypass dredging assists with sediment transport across the inlet south to Assateague Island mitigating impacts to natural sediment transport caused by the Ocean City Inlet and its jetties. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 11:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:09:56
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
