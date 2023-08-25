Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates National Dog Day

    ST. MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Whitney, a maritime enforcement specialist dog handler at Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, discusses life with K-9 Chief Petty Officer Jenny for National Dog Day in St. Mary's, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. K-9 Jenny is in her last year of service and will be adopted by ME1 Whitney upon retirement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895200
    VIRIN: 230824-G-PO504-1094
    Filename: DOD_109852035
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: ST. MARYS, GA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard celebrates National Dog Day, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    K-9
    MSST Kings Bay
    National Dog Day

