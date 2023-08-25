Coast Guard celebrates National Dog Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Whitney, a maritime enforcement specialist dog handler at Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, discusses life with K-9 Chief Petty Officer Jenny for National Dog Day in St. Mary's, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. K-9 Jenny is in her last year of service and will be adopted by ME1 Whitney upon retirement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)