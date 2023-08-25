Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Whitney, a maritime enforcement specialist dog handler at Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, discusses life with K-9 Chief Petty Officer Jenny for National Dog Day in St. Mary's, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. K-9 Jenny is in her last year of service and will be adopted by ME1 Whitney upon retirement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 12:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895200
|VIRIN:
|230824-G-PO504-1094
|Filename:
|DOD_109852035
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ST. MARYS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard celebrates National Dog Day, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
