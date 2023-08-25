Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB and 11th Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Mission video for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. The video showcases the history of JBAB and the 11th Wing and the current mission of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895199
    VIRIN: 230828-F-MR022-3716
    PIN: 316733
    Filename: DOD_109851980
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB and 11th Wing Mission Video, by A1C Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC
    Bolling
    JBAB
    11WG
    Mission Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT