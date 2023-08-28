Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts the Quantico 12K Race

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Runners participate in the Quantico 12K on U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 26, 2023. The event challenged runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of MCB Quantico's Office Candidates School, or participated virtually. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895196
    VIRIN: 230828-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109851939
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts the Quantico 12K Race, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    Marines
    Quantico
    12k
    RunwithMarines
    2023

