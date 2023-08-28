Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts the Quantico 12K Race

Runners participate in the Quantico 12K on U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 26, 2023. The event challenged runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of MCB Quantico's Office Candidates School, or participated virtually. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Quang Do)
|08.26.2023
|08.29.2023 08:54
|B-Roll
|895196
|230828-M-QD254-1001
|DOD_109851939
|00:02:12
|VA, US
|5
|5
