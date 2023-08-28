Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts the Quantico 12K Race

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Runners participate in the Quantico 12K on U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 26, 2023. The event challenged runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of MCB Quantico's Office Candidates School, or participated virtually. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Quang Do)