Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew prepares the MH-60 Jayhawks for search and rescue in support of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 27, 2023, Clearwater, Florida. Coast Guard crews are preparing and will respond to impacts from the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Jason Maddux)
