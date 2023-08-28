Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Scale Exercise 23: Relocation

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Adam Henke 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 2 relocate and set up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system and tactical air operations center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Aug. 17, 2023. MACS-2 took part in Large Scale Exercise 2023, a globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets in support of the joint force. The training was based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts. MACS-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)

    This B-roll package contains:
    U.S. Marines folding camouflage netting
    U.S. Marines setting up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system
    U.S. Marines setting up communications equipment
    U.S. Marines driving in a convoy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895190
    VIRIN: 230817-M-QL352-2001
    Filename: DOD_109851905
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Scale Exercise 23: Relocation, by Cpl Adam Henke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    convoy
    GATOR
    comms
    EABO
    LSE23
    C3CE

