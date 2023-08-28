Large Scale Exercise 23: Relocation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 2 relocate and set up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system and tactical air operations center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Aug. 17, 2023. MACS-2 took part in Large Scale Exercise 2023, a globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets in support of the joint force. The training was based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts. MACS-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)



This B-roll package contains:

U.S. Marines folding camouflage netting

U.S. Marines setting up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system

U.S. Marines setting up communications equipment

U.S. Marines driving in a convoy