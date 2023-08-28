Large Scale Exercise 23: Relocation

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 2 relocate and set up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system and tactical air operations center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Aug. 17, 2023. MACS-2 took part in Large Scale Exercise 2023, a globally integrated exercise designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple fleets in support of the joint force. The training was based on a progression of scenarios that will assess and refine modern warfare concepts. MACS-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)
This B-roll package contains:
U.S. Marines folding camouflage netting
U.S. Marines setting up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system
U.S. Marines setting up communications equipment
U.S. Marines driving in a convoy
