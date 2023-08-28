Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers work with U.K. and Danish forces at the Port of Esbjerg

    DENMARK

    08.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from 39th Movement Control Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st TSC work with U.K. and Danish forces at the Port of Esbjerg. The multi-national team unloaded and staged almost 800 pieces of equipment before the onward movement of 2nd Armored Combat Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division's equipment.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895189
    VIRIN: 230825-A-XJ219-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109851894
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DK

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers work with U.K. and Danish forces at the Port of Esbjerg, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport
    Esbjerg

