AFN Tries: Firefighting

SrA Jamal "DJ Muff'n Man" Berry II spent the day with the 52 FW Fire Dept. to learn more about their job and to see if he had what it takes to pass their obstacle course and a search and rescue. Throughout the AFN Tries series, different career fields around Spangdahlem Air Base will be highlighted to showcase all the unique efforts and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing's mission.
08.15.2023
08.28.2023
Series
|895175
|230815-F-BE660-9788
|DOD_109851633
00:02:59
DE
|0
|0
