    AFN Tries: Firefighting

    GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    SrA Jamal "DJ Muff'n Man" Berry II spent the day with the 52 FW Fire Dept. to learn more about their job and to see if he had what it takes to pass their obstacle course and a search and rescue. Throughout the AFN Tries series, different career fields around Spangdahlem Air Base will be highlighted to showcase all the unique efforts and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing's mission.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 06:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 895175
    VIRIN: 230815-F-BE660-9788
    Filename: DOD_109851633
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: DE

    Firefighter
    52 FW
    AFN Spangdahlem
    AFN Tries
    SrA Isabella Ortega
    Fire deptmartment

