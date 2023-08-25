AFN Tries: Firefighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Jamal "DJ Muff'n Man" Berry II spent the day with the 52 FW Fire Dept. to learn more about their job and to see if he had what it takes to pass their obstacle course and a search and rescue. Throughout the AFN Tries series, different career fields around Spangdahlem Air Base will be highlighted to showcase all the unique efforts and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing's mission.