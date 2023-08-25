Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct air medical evacuation training with Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. This training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895167
    VIRIN: 230823-A-XB890-1017
    Filename: DOD_109851539
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT