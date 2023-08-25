Sky Soldiers conduct air medevac training with 12th CAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct air medical evacuation training with Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. This training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)