Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day at Camp Humphreys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sgt. 1st Class Damaris Rivera, military equal opportunity advisor and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shaneal Foxjones, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, both assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division Support Brigade, speak about an event for Women's Equality Day held at the Pittman Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26 in reference to the first step toward equality with the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the U.S. and its states from denying the right to vote to citizens of the U.S. on the basis of sex, in effect recognizing the right of women to vote. Participants of the Women’s Equality Day event talked about the experiences some women have had in the military and how far equality has come within the Department of Defense. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895156
    VIRIN: 230825-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109851324
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day at Camp Humphreys, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s Equality Day
    Camp Humphreys
    2nd Infantry Division Support Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT