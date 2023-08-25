Women’s Equality Day at Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Damaris Rivera, military equal opportunity advisor and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shaneal Foxjones, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, both assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division Support Brigade, speak about an event for Women's Equality Day held at the Pittman Dining Facility on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26 in reference to the first step toward equality with the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the U.S. and its states from denying the right to vote to citizens of the U.S. on the basis of sex, in effect recognizing the right of women to vote. Participants of the Women’s Equality Day event talked about the experiences some women have had in the military and how far equality has come within the Department of Defense. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)