220825-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 25, 2023) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka security department conducted the Citadel Pacific exercise, training various departments in response to multiple scenarios including a gate storming and mass casualty. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|08.23.2023
|08.27.2023 21:06
|Series
|895150
|220825-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_109851176
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, CFAY Citadel Pacific Exercise 2023, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
