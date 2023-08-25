Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Citadel Pacific Exercise 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220825-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 25, 2023) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka security department conducted the Citadel Pacific exercise, training various departments in response to multiple scenarios including a gate storming and mass casualty. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 21:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 895150
    VIRIN: 220825-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109851176
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Citadel Pacific Exercise 2023, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Japan
    CFAY
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT