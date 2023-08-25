Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Launches To International Space Station

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Aug. 26, 2023. The Falcon 9 rocket put the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA astronaut and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov for an expedition aboard the International Space Station. The internationally crewed mission aims to conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895148
    VIRIN: 230826-F-TE518-1002
    Filename: DOD_109851155
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FL, US

    Rocket
    NASA
    International Space Station
    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Crew-7

