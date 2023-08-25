U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Aircraft Wing and III Marine Logistics Group participate in the culminating event for a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course hosted by 7th Communication Battalion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program offers Marines the opportunity to become MCMAP instructors by participating in a three-week course and receiving their MCMAP belt instructor tab upon completion. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Armon Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895143
|VIRIN:
|230825-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109851122
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Comm Bn. Hosts MAI Course for III MEF Marines, by LCpl Armon Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
