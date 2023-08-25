Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Comm Bn. Hosts MAI Course for III MEF Marines

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Armon Wilson 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Aircraft Wing and III Marine Logistics Group participate in the culminating event for a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course hosted by 7th Communication Battalion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program offers Marines the opportunity to become MCMAP instructors by participating in a three-week course and receiving their MCMAP belt instructor tab upon completion. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Armon Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

