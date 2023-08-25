7th Comm Bn. Hosts MAI Course for III MEF Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Aircraft Wing and III Marine Logistics Group participate in the culminating event for a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course hosted by 7th Communication Battalion on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program offers Marines the opportunity to become MCMAP instructors by participating in a three-week course and receiving their MCMAP belt instructor tab upon completion. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Armon Wilson)