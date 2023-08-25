Keris Aman 23 | Closing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The closing ceremony of Keris Aman 23 took place on August 26th, 2023 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. It consists of a UN PKO Mission staff training event, field training event, and a critical enabler capability enhancement event at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)