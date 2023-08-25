Paratroopers from the U.S. Air Force, Wings of Blue and the Czech republic jump started day two once again at the 2023 Lincoln Airshow.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895140
|VIRIN:
|230827-F-JH094-4679
|Filename:
|DOD_109851042
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 230827 Lincoln Airshow Paratroopers, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT