U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing, providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895131
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-PH996-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109850874
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 4 b-roll, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
