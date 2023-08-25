NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 4 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 incorporates every USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wing, providing opportunities for the U.S. to integrate with and operate alongside forces from the Arctic which builds a stronger coalition capable of deterring threats and aggression from adversaries throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)