NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 3 b-roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. is committed to maintaining a credible and permanent presence in Europe. The relationships built over the last 74 years provide a strong foundation with strategic access to respond to threats against the United States as well as threats to our NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)