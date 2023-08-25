NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 2 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 will incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and focus on Agile Combat Employment proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)