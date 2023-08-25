NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 2 b-roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 will incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and focus on Agile Combat Employment proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
