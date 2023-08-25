Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 2 b-roll

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provide air-to-air refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing and F-18 Hornets from the Finnish air force during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 will incorporate all USAFE-AFAFRICA flying wings along with the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and focus on Agile Combat Employment proactive and reactive asset movements, as well as ground and aerial interoperability training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895129
    VIRIN: 230822-F-PH996-2001
    Filename: DOD_109850865
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    This work, NKAWTG: Team Mildenhall at Astral Knight 23-6 Day 2 b-roll, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

