    Fuji Viper 23.3: Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range B-Roll

    JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anna Geier 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines engage targets during an unknown distance live-fire range as a part of Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Geier)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 03:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895128
    VIRIN: 230823-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_109850805
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23.3: Unknown Distance Live-Fire Range B-Roll, by LCpl Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    5th Marines
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Fuji Viper 23.3

