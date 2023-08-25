Stronger Together: UH-60 Black Hawk Sling Loaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephen Smith, a platoon leader with Bravo Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, discusses the benefits of interoperability and cohesion amongst allies and partner forces during exercise Agile Spirit 23, August 26, 2023 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard.​ (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)