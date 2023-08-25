Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: UH-60 Black Hawk Sling Loaders

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephen Smith, a platoon leader with Bravo Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, discusses the benefits of interoperability and cohesion amongst allies and partner forces during exercise Agile Spirit 23, August 26, 2023 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard.​ (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895121
    VIRIN: 230826-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_109850538
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin

