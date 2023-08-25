Keris Aman 23| A Force to be Reckoned With

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895119" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Women service members from across the Indo-Pacific highlight their experiences as a woman serving in uniform, showing that integration of women into non-traditional military roles further bolsters overall operational effectiveness and mission success during Exercise Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)