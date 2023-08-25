Women service members from across the Indo-Pacific highlight their experiences as a woman serving in uniform, showing that integration of women into non-traditional military roles further bolsters overall operational effectiveness and mission success during Exercise Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895119
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-XP971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109850499
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Keris Aman 23| A Force to be Reckoned With, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
