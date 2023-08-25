Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition day 5

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Reece Newton 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Soldiers from a multitude of Centers of Excellence compete to determine the best squad in TRADOC for 2023.

    Interviewees in order of appearance:
    Staff Sgt. (DS) Austin Simms
    Intelligence Center of Excellence

    CPL Brandon Rosa
    Combined Arms Support Command

    Tracey Hoge
    Tombstone, AZ

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895116
    VIRIN: 230826-A-TC089-1001
    Filename: DOD_109850485
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    TRADOCBESTSQUAD23
    TRADOCBSC23

