Helping people in need

Emmanuel Padilla-Salinas, a logistician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is on Maui to help with the Hawai'i wildfires mission. He is one of dozens of USACE workers who have come to the island to do their part to assist people in their time of need.
Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 17:15
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|MAUI, HI, US
