    Helping people in need

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Emmanuel Padilla-Salinas, a logistician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is on Maui to help with the Hawai'i wildfires mission. He is one of dozens of USACE workers who have come to the island to do their part to assist people in their time of need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895109
    VIRIN: 230824-A-PZ119-1142
    PIN: 614213
    Filename: DOD_109850448
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping people in need, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfires23

