    Wings of Blue and Czech Jumpers

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue and Czech parachute teams jump into the Lincoln Airshow to jump start the show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895103
    VIRIN: 230826-F-JH094-7292
    Filename: DOD_109850384
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Blue and Czech Jumpers, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Wings of Blue
    Czech
    Jump Team

