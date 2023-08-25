Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growing up in Afghanistan - Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.16.2023

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi, assigned to the 368th Financial Managment Support Unit, shares her childhood experience of being raised in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2023., at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Yousufi discusses how her childhood interactions with U.S. Soldiers led to her enlisting in the U.S. Army. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army National Guard video Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 08:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895099
    VIRIN: 230816-A-LP628-7370
    Filename: DOD_109850251
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US

    TAGS

    Finance
    Afghanistan
    1TSC
    371st SB
    Human Interest
    368th FMSU

