Growing up in Afghanistan - Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi, assigned to the 368th Financial Managment Support Unit, shares her childhood experience of being raised in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2023., at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Yousufi discusses how her childhood interactions with U.S. Soldiers led to her enlisting in the U.S. Army. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army National Guard video Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)