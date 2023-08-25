Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Jump Agile Spirit 2023 (social media format)

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team perform a jump demonstration during Agile Spirit 2023 in Vaziani, Georgia, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 05:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895097
    VIRIN: 230823-A-DM107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109850236
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    This work, Airborne Jump Agile Spirit 2023 (social media format), by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    AgileSpirit23

