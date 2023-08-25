U.S. Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team perform a jump demonstration during Agile Spirit 2023 in Vaziani, Georgia, Aug. 23, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds and Spc. Jon Cortez)
|08.23.2023
|08.26.2023 05:43
|Video Productions
|895097
|230823-A-DM107-1002
|DOD_109850236
|00:02:29
|VAZIANI, GE
|2
|2
This work, Airborne Jump Agile Spirit 2023 (social media format), by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
