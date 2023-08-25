Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Gregg, U.S Army, trains Malaysian service members on combat medical planning tactics in preparation for future deployments August 24, 2023. Students participate in various combat scenarios at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre applying new techniques. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895091
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-PA224-4901
|Filename:
|DOD_109850171
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Combat Medical Planning, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

