25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.