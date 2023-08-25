Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Richard Mohr 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895086
    VIRIN: 230825-A-FC919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109850081
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General, by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division
    Change of Command
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    America's Pacific

