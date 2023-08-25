U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.
This work, 25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General, by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
