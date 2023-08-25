Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRTV diesel drop b-roll

    NV, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron tested, validated and certified dropping search and rescue tactical vehicle diesels with G-11B cargo parachutes at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Aug. 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895078
    VIRIN: 230817-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109849706
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: NV, US

    TAGS

    SRTV
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    NTTR
    88th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    88th TES
    SXV

