SRTV diesel drop b-roll

The 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron tested, validated and certified dropping search and rescue tactical vehicle diesels with G-11B cargo parachutes at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Aug. 17, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895078
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109849706
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
