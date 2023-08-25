Soldiers of U.S. Army Parachute Team took 1st place in the 8 Way Formation Skydiving category at the FAI World Meet of Skydiving on 25 August 2023 in Voss, Norway. Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler and Staff Sgt. Michael Connors combined with retired Soldier and civilian skydivers to create the Formation Skydiving Team, GKXP8. (Video by Chris Bess)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895076
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-id671-9027
|Filename:
|DOD_109849701
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|VOSS, NO
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Soldiers from U.S. Army Golden Knights win FAI World Meet of Skydiving title in Norway, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
