    Soldiers from U.S. Army Golden Knights win FAI World Meet of Skydiving title in Norway

    VOSS, NORWAY

    08.23.2023

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldiers of U.S. Army Parachute Team took 1st place in the 8 Way Formation Skydiving category at the FAI World Meet of Skydiving on 25 August 2023 in Voss, Norway. Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler and Staff Sgt. Michael Connors combined with retired Soldier and civilian skydivers to create the Formation Skydiving Team, GKXP8. Round one of the competition scored the highest out of the ten rounds completed, and higher than all of the teams in attendance. (Video by Chris Bess)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895075
    VIRIN: 230823-A-id671-8921
    Filename: DOD_109849699
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VOSS, NO 
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

