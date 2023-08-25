Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arms Control Treaties and Export Control Regimes

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2000

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Prof. John Ellis van Courtland Moon, a well-known historian and leading academic authority on WMD, offers a WMD-focused arms control class to a group of Air War College students. Date around 2000.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2000
    Location: US

    CBRNE
    Chemical
    WMD
    Counterproliferation
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

