Arms Control Treaties and Export Control Regimes

The USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Prof. John Ellis van Courtland Moon, a well-known historian and leading academic authority on WMD, offers a WMD-focused arms control class to a group of Air War College students. Date around 2000.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895073
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-AJ908-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109849629
|Length:
|01:36:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
