AF NBC Passive Defense Program

Lt Col Ralph Hensley presented a discussion on the Air Force’s emerging installation CBRNE protection concept at the Worldwide Chemical Conference in 2000 at Ft Leonard-Wood, MO. He is followed by Mr. Jim Bacon from the Army’s PM Chemical Demilitarization program office.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895071
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-AJ908-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109849627
|Length:
|01:33:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
