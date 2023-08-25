Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF NBC Passive Defense Program

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2000

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt Col Ralph Hensley presented a discussion on the Air Force’s emerging installation CBRNE protection concept at the Worldwide Chemical Conference in 2000 at Ft Leonard-Wood, MO. He is followed by Mr. Jim Bacon from the Army’s PM Chemical Demilitarization program office.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2000
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895071
    VIRIN: 230825-A-AJ908-1003
    Filename: DOD_109849627
    Length: 01:33:59
    Location: US

    CBRNE
    Chemical
    Demilitarization
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

