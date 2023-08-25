Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Administer First Aid or Treatment to Chemical Agent Casualties

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.1990

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Medical Department produced this video to train soldiers for the purposes of providing immediate life-saving measures to those suffering from chemical agent effects. Not dated, probably released in the early 1990s.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.1990
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895070
    VIRIN: 230825-A-AJ908-1002
    Filename: DOD_109849626
    Length: 00:17:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Administer First Aid or Treatment to Chemical Agent Casualties, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    CBRNE
    Chemical
    CSDS
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT