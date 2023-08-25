Charlie West Works The Dirt 2 of 2

Two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft assigned to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, performed air delivery, landings, and takeoffs from an unimproved landing zone near Logan, W.Va., August 24, 2023. Camp Branch Drop and Landing Zone is a reclaimed surface coal mine used regularly by Guard, Reserve, Active Duty, and sister service flying units across the country.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
08.25.2023
08.25.2023
|B-Roll
|895066
|230825-F-QM802-4541
|DOD_109849515
|00:07:52
LOGAN, WV, US
|0
|0
