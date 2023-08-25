Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie West Works The Dirt 2 of 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft assigned to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, performed air delivery, landings, and takeoffs from an unimproved landing zone near Logan, W.Va., August 24, 2023. Camp Branch Drop and Landing Zone is a reclaimed surface coal mine used regularly by Guard, Reserve, Active Duty, and sister service flying units across the country.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895066
    VIRIN: 230825-F-QM802-4541
    Filename: DOD_109849515
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: LOGAN, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie West Works The Dirt 2 of 2, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Hercules
    WVANG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30
    Charlie West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT