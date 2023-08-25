A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket rolls out to Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 25, 2023. This National Reconnaissance Office and U.S. Space Force mission, SILENTBARKER / NROL-107, was the 99th National Security Space Launch. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895062
|VIRIN:
|230825-X-PM547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109849467
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: ULA Atlas V rocket rollout, by Amn Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
