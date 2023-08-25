Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: ULA Atlas V rocket rollout

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Airman Collin Wesson 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket rolls out to Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 25, 2023. This National Reconnaissance Office and U.S. Space Force mission, SILENTBARKER / NROL-107, was the 99th National Security Space Launch. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895062
    VIRIN: 230825-X-PM547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109849467
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: ULA Atlas V rocket rollout, by Amn Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlas V
    ULA
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

