Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in the Beaufort Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew and researchers deploy an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider in the Beaufort Sea, July 30, 2023. The Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895061
    VIRIN: 230730-G-HT254-3407
    Filename: DOD_109849465
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in the Beaufort Sea, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT