Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in the Beaufort Sea

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew and researchers deploy an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider in the Beaufort Sea, July 30, 2023. The Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)