U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew and researchers install equipment on a floe of multi-year ice in the Beaufort Sea. Aug. 6, 2023. Healy is the Coast Guard's only icebreaker specifically designed for Arctic research as well as the nation's sole surface presence routinely operating in the Arctic Ocean. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895059
|VIRIN:
|230806-G-HT254-2269
|Filename:
|DOD_109849446
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in the Beaufort Sea, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT