Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice President Harris Welcomes the Las Vegas Aces to Celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman Welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to Celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship.
    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 895058
    Filename: DOD_109849430
    Length: 00:18:45
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris Welcomes the Las Vegas Aces to Celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    2022 WNBA Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT