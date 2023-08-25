Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Medical Logistics Command (AMLC) Command Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Learn more about how the U.S. Army prepares, deploys and sustains operational health care worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895050
    VIRIN: 230823-A-QL922-9339
    Filename: DOD_109849390
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medical Logistics Command (AMLC) Command Overview, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Sustainment
    Logistics
    Army
    MEDLOG
    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT