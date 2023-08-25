Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy external burn B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Students and staff of the 312th Training Squadron perform external burn training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895048
    VIRIN: 230822-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109849285
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy external burn B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Fire
    firefighter
    Training
    ARFF
    312th TRS
    exterior burns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT