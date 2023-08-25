Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Dog Day

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Chesty Handlers with the Barracks discuss the significance of marching Private First Class Chesty XVI and the history of Marine Barracks Washington’s official mascot. The Barracks has had a bulldog as its mascot since 1957.

    Marines continue to carry on the tradition by training Chesty and marching down the parade deck each Friday Evening Parade.

    Pfc. Chesty XVI was appointed as the official mascot of Marine Barracks Washington on May 14, 2022.

    The first Barracks Mascot was named after the most decorated Marine in history, Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller, a name that has been inherited by every Marine Corps mascot at the Oldest Post.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:32
    Location: DC, US

