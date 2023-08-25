International Dog Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chesty Handlers with the Barracks discuss the significance of marching Private First Class Chesty XVI and the history of Marine Barracks Washington’s official mascot. The Barracks has had a bulldog as its mascot since 1957.



Marines continue to carry on the tradition by training Chesty and marching down the parade deck each Friday Evening Parade.



Pfc. Chesty XVI was appointed as the official mascot of Marine Barracks Washington on May 14, 2022.



The first Barracks Mascot was named after the most decorated Marine in history, Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller, a name that has been inherited by every Marine Corps mascot at the Oldest Post.