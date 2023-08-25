Chesty Handlers with the Barracks discuss the significance of marching Private First Class Chesty XVI and the history of Marine Barracks Washington’s official mascot. The Barracks has had a bulldog as its mascot since 1957.
Marines continue to carry on the tradition by training Chesty and marching down the parade deck each Friday Evening Parade.
Pfc. Chesty XVI was appointed as the official mascot of Marine Barracks Washington on May 14, 2022.
The first Barracks Mascot was named after the most decorated Marine in history, Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller, a name that has been inherited by every Marine Corps mascot at the Oldest Post.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895042
|VIRIN:
|230803-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109849069
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, International Dog Day, by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT