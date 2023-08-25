Basilone Road Closure PSA Reel

Heavy flooding occurred earlier this year has resulted in significant damage to Basilone road, creating an unstable and potentially dangerous roadway for motorists. Due to the extent of the damage and required necessary repairs to ensure everyone's safety, Basilone road is expected to be closed for a duration of up to 13 months. We kindly request your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to safely restore the road. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 13:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|895029
|VIRIN:
|220726-M-VF398-1001
|PIN:
|220726
|Filename:
|DOD_109848901
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
