    Basilone Road Closure PSA Reel

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Heavy flooding occurred earlier this year has resulted in significant damage to Basilone road, creating an unstable and potentially dangerous roadway for motorists. Due to the extent of the damage and required necessary repairs to ensure everyone's safety, Basilone road is expected to be closed for a duration of up to 13 months. We kindly request your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to safely restore the road. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 895029
    VIRIN: 220726-M-VF398-1001
    PIN: 220726
    Filename: DOD_109848901
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basilone Road Closure PSA Reel, by SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Basilone
    Flooding

