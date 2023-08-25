Walter Reed Achieves Defense Health Agency Medical Milestone

U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. Robert Browning, Medical Director for Intervention Pulmonology at Walter Reed, explains the importance of performing the first robotic bronchoscopy in the Defense Health Agency on August 16, 2023 and what it means for his patients. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes and MC2 Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|895028
|VIRIN:
|230825-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109848886
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
