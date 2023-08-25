Walter Reed Achieves Defense Health Agency Medical Milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. Robert Browning, Medical Director for Intervention Pulmonology at Walter Reed, explains the importance of performing the first robotic bronchoscopy in the Defense Health Agency on August 16, 2023 and what it means for his patients. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes and MC2 Brett Walker)