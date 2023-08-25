Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Achieves Defense Health Agency Medical Milestone

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. Robert Browning, Medical Director for Intervention Pulmonology at Walter Reed, explains the importance of performing the first robotic bronchoscopy in the Defense Health Agency on August 16, 2023 and what it means for his patients. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes and MC2 Brett Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 895028
    VIRIN: 230825-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109848886
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Robotics
    Walter Reed
    DHA

