    Keris Aman 23| Indonesia Armed Forces Convoy Escort

    MALAYSIA

    08.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members with the Indonesian Armed Forces conduct rehearsals for an armed convoy escort training exercise at Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman 23 is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895002
    VIRIN: 230824-N-XP971-1001
    Filename: DOD_109848545
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MY

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23| Indonesia Armed Forces Convoy Escort, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM KERISAMAN23 UNITED NATIONS PKOI INDONESIA GPOI

