Service members with the Indonesian Armed Forces conduct rehearsals for an armed convoy escort training exercise at Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman 23 is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895002
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-XP971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109848545
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Keris Aman 23| Indonesia Armed Forces Convoy Escort, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT