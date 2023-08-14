Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Aman 23| Practical Application of GPP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALAYSIA

    08.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members with the Bangladesh Armed Forces participate in the cordon and search field training event during Keris Aman 23. During the search process they will apply the knowledge passed onto them from standardized United Nations Rules of Engagement training. Keris Aman 23 is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895001
    VIRIN: 230823-N-XP971-1001
    Filename: DOD_109848533
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23| Practical Application of GPP, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM KERISAMAN23 UNPKO BANGLADESH MALAYSIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT