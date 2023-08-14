Service members with the Bangladesh Armed Forces participate in the cordon and search field training event during Keris Aman 23. During the search process they will apply the knowledge passed onto them from standardized United Nations Rules of Engagement training. Keris Aman 23 is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895001
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-XP971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109848533
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Aman 23| Practical Application of GPP, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
