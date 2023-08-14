Keris Aman 23| Practical Application of GPP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members with the Bangladesh Armed Forces participate in the cordon and search field training event during Keris Aman 23. During the search process they will apply the knowledge passed onto them from standardized United Nations Rules of Engagement training. Keris Aman 23 is designed to strengthen military to military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)