The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the August of 2023. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 07:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894989
|VIRIN:
|230825-Z-VP778-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_109848464
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 111th Attack Wing August 2023 Spotlight, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
