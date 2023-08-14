TAILEVU PROVINCE, Fiji (Aug. 18, 2023) – U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal New Zealand Navy, and Republic of Fiji Military Forces service members and Ballantine Memorial Secondary School students plant mangroves during a mangrove revitalization project at Matainoco Village in Tailevu province, Fiji, during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 18. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 07:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894983
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-DK867-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109848250
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MATAINOCO VILLAGE, TAILEVU PROVINCE, FJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Mangrove Revitalization Project, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT