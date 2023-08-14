Pacific Partnership 2023: Mangrove Revitalization Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TAILEVU PROVINCE, Fiji (Aug. 18, 2023) – U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal New Zealand Navy, and Republic of Fiji Military Forces service members and Ballantine Memorial Secondary School students plant mangroves during a mangrove revitalization project at Matainoco Village in Tailevu province, Fiji, during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 18. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)