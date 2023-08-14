NSF Diego Garcia Citadel Pacific

Master-at-arms 1st Class Chase Pitt, assigned to Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Security Department, speaks on the importance of the active shooter drill in support of exercise Citadel Pacific. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)
|08.25.2023
|08.24.2023 23:56
|Video Productions
|894981
|230825-N-OH831-5533
|DOD_109848079
|00:01:00
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|1
|1
