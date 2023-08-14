Atsugi Bon Odori 2023

Members of Naval Air Facility Atsugi and visitors from the local community gathered to celebrate Bon Odori. Sharing music, food, and culture, the festival promoted positive relations between the base and its host nation of Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894973
|VIRIN:
|230819-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAF ATSUGI, TOKYO, JP
