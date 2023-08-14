Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atsugi Bon Odori 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAF ATSUGI, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of Naval Air Facility Atsugi and visitors from the local community gathered to celebrate Bon Odori. Sharing music, food, and culture, the festival promoted positive relations between the base and its host nation of Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894973
    VIRIN: 230819-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAF ATSUGI, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atsugi Bon Odori 2023, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Festival
    NAF Atsugi
    Bon Odori
    Open Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT